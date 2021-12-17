Workplace social distancing to be introduced in Wales

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

From 27 December, workplaces will need to take measures to protect staff and customers and encourage social distancing, including putting one-way systems and physical barriers in place. They will also have to abide by the two-metre social distancing rule. Working from home is currently recommended in Wales, but the regulations will be changed to include a requirement to work from home where possible. Nightclubs will also close until further notice. First minister Mark Drakeford said: “Delta will continue to be the main cause of coronavirus infections in Wales up to Christmas. But we are seeing cases of omicron increasing rapidly every day in Wales – and across the UK. “We need a plan to keep us safe this Christmas and we need stronger measures to protect us afterwards, as we prepare for a large wave of omicron infections.“Omicron poses a new threat to our health and safety. It is the most serious development in the pandemic to date. It is one we must take seriously. We will continue to put in place proportionate measures to protect people’s lives and livelihoods. “This is a virus which thrives on human contact. Every contact we have is an opportunity for us to spread or catch the virus.” Up to £60m in Welsh government funding will be available to support businesses affected by the new restrictions. On 16 December more than 87,000 new Covid-19 cases were recorded across the UK, up from around 50,000 daily cases a week ago. People are being encouraged to get a booster vaccination if they are eligible. On 15 December, more than 745,000 booster or third vaccinations were administered across the UK.