Workplace social distancing to be introduced in Wales

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Wales will reintroduce social distancing rules in workplaces after Christmas in order to tackle the rising Covid-19 infection rate. From 27 December, workplaces will need to take measures to protect staff and customers and encourage social distancing, including putting one-way systems and physical barriers in place. They will also have to abide by the two-metre social distancing rule. Working from home is currently recommended in Wales, but the regulations will be changed to include a requirement to work from home where possible. Nightclubs will also close until further notice. First minister Mark Drakeford said: “Delta will continue to be the main cause of coronavirus infections in Wales up to Christmas. But we are seeing cases of omicron increasing rapidly every day in Wales – and across the UK. “We need a plan to keep us safe this Christmas and we need stronger measures to protect us afterwards, as we prepare for a large wave of omicron infections.
