Expect staff shortages because of Omicron surge

According to cabinet sources, prime minister Boris Johnson and England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty told ministers that mass worker absences are likely and a “significant increase” in hospital admissions should be expected. Royal Mail and ScotRail are among the organisations that have said they are facing staff shortages because of Covid, while West End shows including The Lion King, Life of Pi and Hex have cancelled performances. A spokesperson for Boris Johnson told the Guardian that public services should be able to continue to operate without disruption. “We have strong measures in place and robust, and now tested, procedures to ensure they can continue,” the spokesperson said.However, there are reports that many public services including waste collection, schools and healthcare were grappling with high levels of staff absence. Dr Katherine Henderson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, told the all-party parliamentary group on coronavirus: “The biggest challenge to staff at the moment is going to be the numbers going off sick. “During my day shift four doctors went off Covid-positive.” Yesterday (14 December) the UK recorded 59,077 new cases of Covid-19. So far, more than 5,300 Omicron cases have been detected. However, many people with suspected coronavirus symptoms struggled to book PCR tests