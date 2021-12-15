Expect staff shortages because of Omicron surge

Royal Mail and ScotRail are among the organisations that have said they are facing staff shortages because of Covid, while West End shows including The Lion King, Life of Pi and Hex have cancelled performances. A spokesperson for Boris Johnson told the Guardian that public services should be able to continue to operate without disruption. “We have strong measures in place and robust, and now tested, procedures to ensure they can continue,” the spokesperson said.Businesses should expect staff shortages because of a surge Omicron cases, ministers have been told. According to cabinet sources, prime minister Boris Johnson and England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty told ministers that mass worker absences are likely and a “significant increase” in hospital admissions should be expected.