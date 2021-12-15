TestingCoronavirusSelf-isolationLatest NewsSickness absence

Expect staff shortages because of Omicron surge

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Businesses should expect staff shortages because of a surge Omicron cases, ministers have been told. According to cabinet sources, prime minister Boris Johnson and England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty told ministers that mass worker absences are likely and a “significant increase” in hospital admissions should be expected. Royal Mail and ScotRail are among the organisations that have said they are facing staff shortages because of Covid, while West End shows including The Lion King, Life of Pi and Hex have cancelled performances. A spokesperson for Boris Johnson told the Guardian that public services should be able to continue to operate without disruption. “We have strong measures in place and robust, and now tested, procedures to ensure they can continue,” the spokesperson said. However, there are reports that many public services including waste collection, schools and healthcare were grappling with high levels of staff absence. Dr Katherine Henderson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, told the all-party parliamentary group on coronavirus: “The biggest challenge to staff at the moment is going to be the numbers going off sick. “During my day shift four doctors went off Covid-positive.” Yesterday (14 December) the UK recorded 59,077 new cases of Covid-19. So far, more than 5,300 Omicron cases have been detected. However, many people with suspected coronavirus symptoms struggled to book PCR tests
Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Royal Mail absences almost double pre-pandemic level

What can HR do if double-jabbed employees insist...

Food supply chain staff made exempt from self-isolation

Summer 2021: six potential issues for employers

Employers’ guide to Euro 2020: five goals for...

Euro 2020 bank holiday not ruled out as...

Sickness absence at 15-year low

One in 12 key workers missed out on...

Man spotted in pub during sick leave was...

Writing a hybrid working policy: a guide for...