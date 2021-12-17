Blended learningLatest NewsCareer developmentLearning & developmentIT training

Upskilling: Why a ‘total learning’ approach is crucial

by Jo Faragher
Virtual learning can bring everyone up to speed
Research into the role of the learning function suggests that 2022 could be the year its star rises. LinkedIn Learning’s 2021 workplace learning report revealed that upskilling and reskilling is the top priority for 59% L&D professionals globally – a 15% increase since last year. Of course, the pandemic put an immediate stop to in-person learning as organisations pivoted courses online, but going forward the challenge will be to find the optimal blend between digital learning and live learning, according to Ben Sweetman, director of content and learning design at training company QA. “We’ve talked to customers and the main thing they want to get from workplace learning is getting better outcomes for learners. They want to be able to prove that learning has helped people get better at their job,” he explains. Sweetman cites research into digital engagement by tech company Twilio, which found that 97% of companies felt the pandemic had accelerated digital transformation in their organisation – meaning there’s an urgent need to deliver skills to stay competitive.

Beyond binary

QA believes that organisations can do this through a “Total Learning” approach. Rather than offer a “binary” choice between in-person or digital learning, the aim is to complement one with the other, Sweetman says. “Blended learning itself is not new,” he adds, “but we wanted to take the unique element of live learning and put it in the context of how people would apply the knowledge at work.” In practice, this might take the form of a cohort of employees completing some e-learning before attending a “live” (over video rather than in person) session where they can discuss and practise what they have learnt. “We felt the mix of digital and live needed t
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

