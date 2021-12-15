Covid hygeine measures aggravating psoriasis symptoms

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Covid-19 hygiene measures are exacerbating skin flare-ups for people with psoriasis, research has suggested. Fifty-one per cent of people with the skin condition said that wearing a face mask was aggravating their skin and 72% said regular handwashing had led to a flare-up or worsening of symptoms, according to a poll conducted for skin research and awareness body the Skin Life Sciences Foundation. The surge in feelings of stress and anxiety during the pandemic had also exacerbated symptoms for 66% of people with the condition. Asked about the areas affected by psoriasis, 55% said their hands; 38% the inside of their elbows; 35% the back of their knees; 29% on the face; and 24% on the scalp. The survey of 1,000 people found that 17% suffered with psoriasis, but official NHS figures suggest the condition affects 2% of the population.
