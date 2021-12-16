Latest awards show signs of pay pressure

inflation reached a 5.1% high, putting pressure on employers to increase salaries in a candidate-driven market. More than half (56%) of pay awards across XpertHR’s sample of more than 650,000 employees were higher than those workers received the previous year. Almost a third (32%) were lower, and 12% stayed the same as last year, the analysis found. The lower quartile (or bottom quarter of pay awards) was at 1.5%, while the upper quartile was at 3.0%. This compares to a range between nil and 2.4% for the same period last year.Median pay awards rose to 2.2% in the quarter to the end of November, according to analysis from XpertHR. This is up from 2.0% in the previous rolling quarter, and the highest level of median pay award since June 2020. XpertHR’s latest analysis comes as