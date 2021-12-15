Care workers recommended for shortage occupation list

The report says: “In the last few months, the government have agreed to some temporary visas for various occupations such as HGV drivers, poultry workers and butchers. “The MAC believe there is a balancing act between maintaining the general principles of the new skilled worker route and not being completely inflexible in the face of challenges that may have substantial consequences for the economy – some of which are the result of the pandemic.” The government has faced repeated calls to help improve the care sector’s ability to recruit, particularly after it introduced a requirement for anyone who works in a care home to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.It is thought that around 50,000 care home staff were not allowed to continue in their roles when the vaccine mandate came in on 1Care workers should be added to the shortage occupation list, which would improve the sector's ability to fill staffing gaps and access workers from overseas, the Migration Advisory Committee has recommended. In its annual report for 2021, the government’s independent advisor on immigration issues says that care worker jobs should “immediately” be made eligible for the Health and Care Visa and placed on the shortage occupation list because of the “severe and increasing difficulties the sector is facing in terms of both recruitment and retention”.
