Headscarf ruling is a blow to inclusion

by Shakil Butt
by Shakil Butt
Last week, the European Court of Justice ruled that employers in EU countries could ban staff from wearing religious symbols such as headscarves if this constituted a "genuine need". Legal issues aside, what does this decision mean for inclusion, asks Shakil Butt?  The European Court of Justice’s (ECJ) ruling last week permitting employers to ban any political, philosophical or religious sign such as the headscarf is a significant blow to inclusion. The ruling states any ban need not constitute direct discrimination and is permitted if the employer requires all their employees to dress neutrally but it cannot be in response to customers. This new ruling was prompted by the case of two Muslim women who had started wearing a headscarf at work. This contrasts with the 2013 case of Nadia Eweida, who was put on unpaid leave for wearing a cross by her employer British Airways. BA lost its case after the European Court of Human Rights found in Eweida’s favour. This ban means individual freedom has been curtailed as surely what a person wears should be a personal choice and not dictated by governments or legislation, especially if there is no specific requirement to adhere to a ‘dress code’ to do the role. Women being ‘told’ what they can or cannot wear by others is demeaning to women who surely should make that decision for themselves.

Shakil Butt

Shakil Butt is founder of HR consultancy HR Hero for Hire

