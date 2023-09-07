Fit for WorkStressMental health conditionsOccupational HealthContinuing professional development

CPD activities: Burnout – risk factors and solutions

by Anne Harriss
by Anne Harriss Shutterstock
The following CPD activities, compiled by Professor Anne Harriss, are designed to complement our Burnout – risk factors and solutions webinar to help further occupational health professionals’ knowledge in this area.

Activity 1:

Refer to the following websites and reports which provide general information about burnout, stress and where to find help.

This Mind webpage on dealing with burnout when working from home, which includes strategies to manage mental health burnout.

This NHS site focuses on stress, underpinning factors, and includes suggestions for dealing with life challenges

The Mental Health at Work site includes a multitude of resources, including tools and suggestions to enhance the culture of workplaces as well as ideas for developing organisational policy and practice.

These Mental Health UK websites on burnout and sources of help and information provide general information about mental health and wellbeing.

This Acas website, which has useful information on managing work-related stress.

Deloitte’s Mental health and employers report, which presents the case for investment in workplace mental health, is also valuable.

Activity 2:

More CPD

CPD: Suicide prevention at work

CPD: Supporting workers through financial difficulties (webinar)

The following academic journals and official government resources provide further background reading on mental health and burnout in the workplace.

The Maslach Burnout Inventory

Maslach, C. Jackson, SE. Leiter, MP. Maslach Burnout Inventory. In Zalaquett, C.P. & Woods, R.H (Eds.) (1997), Evaluating stress: A Book of Resources pp191-218. Scarecrow Education.

The recognition and treatment of burnout

Van Dam, A (2021) A clinical perspective on burnout: diagnosis, classification and treatment of clinical burnout. European Journal of Work and Organisational Psychology 2021 Sep 3:30 (5)732-41

Available at: https://tinyurl.com/3tpmcm79

The mental health and wellbeing of nurses and midwives

Kinman, G. Teoh, K. and Harriss, A (2020) The Mental Health and Wellbeing of Nurses and Midwives in the United Kingdom. Society of Occupational Medicine and the Royal College of Nursing Foundation.

Available at: https://tinyurl.com/7y3r8u7a 

Stevenson Farmer review – Thriving at Work

This independent review highlights how employers can support employees’ mental health and incorporates recommended core standards.

Available at: https://tinyurl.com/58pfrht7

The HSE Management Standards

Carpi, M. Bruschini, M. and Burla, F. (2021) HSE Management Standards and burnout dimensions among rehabilitation professionals. Occupational Medicine. 2021 (71) 204-210

Available at: https://tinyurl.com/t328bdxm

Activity 3:

Watch the following TED talk, which provides further insight.

The cure for burnout (hint: it isn’t self-care), by Emily and Amelia Nagoski.

 

 

Anne Harriss

Professor Anne Harriss is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is a past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.

