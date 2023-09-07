TUPE: Share plan transferred to new employer, judge rules

An employee’s right participate in a share incentive plan transferred to a new employer under TUPE, Scotland’s Court of Session has ruled.

In Ponticelli v Gallagher, Scotland’s highest civil court upheld previous rulings from the employment tribunal and Employment Appeal Tribunal, which found that the new employer was obliged to provide a share incentive plan (SIP) of “substantial equivalence”, even though the SIP was not included in the claimant’s employment contract.

Mr Gallagher was transferred to Ponticelli – a company that provides industrial services to firms in the energy, chemical and pharmaceutical sectors – under the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006 (TUPE) in 2020.

Since 2018 he had participated in an SIP operated by his former employer, Total Exploration and Production UK. Deductions of up to 10% each month were made from his salary in exchange for shares, and the employer contributed funds to purchase further shares on his behalf.

The SIP did not form part of his employment contract; he had to enter into a separate, voluntary SIP agreement with the company.

When Ponticelli acquired the company, Gallagher’s membership of the SIP ended and the shares he held were transferred to him. Ponticelli advised him that he would receive a one-off payment of £1,855 as compensation for the fact it would not offer an SIP.

Gallagher launched an employment tribunal claim, arguing that his right to participate in an SIP transferred to the new employer under TUPE.

His claim was upheld, with the tribunal agreeing that he was entitled to participate in a SIP of substantial equivalence or comparable value to the SIP operated by his former employer.

Ponticelli appealed against the tribunal’s ruling. It argued that the SIP entitlement arose from a contract separate to his employment contract and therefore his right to participate in the share plan was not part of its TUPE obligations. This was dismissed by the EAT.

Gallagher’s lawyer argued that the share payments were made as a result of his status as an employee and that the SIP was part of his remuneration package. There was no other reason why he could have deductions made from his salary in return for shares.

The Court of Session agreed that the employee would be disadvantaged financially if he was unable to participate in an equivalent scheme with his new employer.

Lady Wise’s judgment says: “The restrictive interpretation of the [TUPE] Regulation proposed by the employer in this case would enable employers to subvert the important protections the [EU Directive 2001/23/EC] and the Regulations are designed to bestow, simply by creating separate contracts to confer various benefits additional to basic salary.

“The words used in the Regulations are clearly wide enough to cover various obligations not contained within or ‘under’ the contract of employment. Whether obligations outside the formal contract are regarded as arising ‘in connection with’ that contract or ‘from the employment relationship’, the outcome would be the same in the present case.”

