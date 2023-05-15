New mental health resource for those with money worries

A new guide has been published to help health and social care professionals support the mental health of those with money worries during the cost-of-living crisis.

The guide, ‘Final Demand’, has been created by Mental Health UK, the Money Advice Trust, and the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

It encourages health and social care professionals to ask people they’re supporting about their financial circumstances, and, in the process, help them to access free debt advice if they need it, before they reach crisis point.

Research by Mental Health UK has argued money worries are leading to suicidal thoughts and panic attacks in people living with severe mental illness amid the cost-of-living crisis.

More than half (51%) of people severely affected by mental illness experienced suicidal thoughts and 53% experienced panic attacks prompted by money worries, it said.

More than two-fifths (41%) reported a relapse, while almost a third (31%) had to increase the dosage of their medication.

The new resource provides advice for health and social care professionals around how to provide practical support for people facing problem debt who are managing mental health problems, and signpost them to specialist help.

Dr Adrian James, president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said:

“People living with a mental illness often live under financial strain. They are more likely to have less income and more financial hardship and debt than those living without a mental illness.

“Whilst problem debt may be a result of experiencing mental illness, it is also a cause, and can worsen and prolong it as well as delay recovery. Ultimately, debt may have disastrous consequences for individuals and their families,” he added.

