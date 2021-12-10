Drink, drugs and self-harming – health challenges in construction laid bare

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

These are the early conclusions from a study of the mental health of self-employed construction workers and those working in small firms carried out by Mates in Mind and the Institute for Employment Studies (IES). Intense workloads, financial problems, poor work-life balance and Covid-19 pressures on the supply of materials were all combining to significantly raise stress and anxiety levels, the survey of more than 300 workers has concluded. This mainly male workforce has long been known to contain workers who are reluctant to talk about their mental health, Mates in Mind has warned. The preliminary survey findings also suggested that almost a third were now living with elevated levels of anxiety each day. The construction workers, including bricklayers, ground-workers and plasterers, told the researchers that the continuing stigma of mental illness often prevented them from discussing their anxieties beyond close friends or family members.“We have a real concern that the data shows that sole traders and those working in smaller firms with more severe anxiety were least likely to seek help from most sources,” said Sarah Casemore, managing director of Mates in Mind. “This means that too many construction workers every day are going under the radar and are not seeking support from healthcare professionals or mental health charities. This represents a real hidden crisis which threatens the viability of a major sector of the UK economy and many of those