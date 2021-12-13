How can HR respond to the threat of industrial action?

threat of industrial action still looms large. The company has said that it is “disappointed” by the votes of its staff for strike action, but has also made it clear that it has contingency plans in place to help mitigate the impact. Like Tesco, when faced with the threat of official industrial action and a striking workforce, employers need to ensure that any contingency plans that they put in place don’t leave themselves open to potential legal claims. So what can HR teams do to minimise the impact of strike action while staying on the right side of the law?With regular reports of strike action or proposed industrial action hitting the headlines, how can employers prepare for the threat of a proposed action? Camilla Beamish considers some ways HR teams can minimise the impact. Strikes at supermarket chain Tesco may have been called off at many of its warehouses this week as members vote on an improved pay offer, but the