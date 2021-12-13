Latest NewsDispute resolutionIndustrial action / strikesMediationTrade unions

How can HR respond to the threat of industrial action?

by Camilla Beamish
With regular reports of strike action or proposed industrial action hitting the headlines, how can employers prepare for the threat of a proposed action? Camilla Beamish considers some ways HR teams can minimise the impact. Strikes at supermarket chain Tesco may have been called off at many of its warehouses this week as members vote on an improved pay offer, but the threat of industrial action still looms large. The company has said that it is “disappointed” by the votes of its staff for strike action, but has also made it clear that it has contingency plans in place to help mitigate the impact. Like Tesco, when faced with the threat of official industrial action and a striking workforce, employers need to ensure that any contingency plans that they put in place don’t leave themselves open to potential legal claims. So what can HR teams do to minimise the impact of strike action while staying on the right side of the law?

Risk assessment

Once an employer has satisfied itself that any proposed industrial action is lawful, it should carry out a risk assessment to determine the steps that need to be put in place to ensure working conditions will be safe while employees are on strike. An employer can encourage staff who are being called on to strike to attend work instead, but considerable care should be exercised when doing so. There is a fine line between encouragement and “undue pressure”, which could then lead to claims that an employer has subjected employees to unlawful detriment on the grounds of their trade union activities. Offering additional financial incentives to those employees who do attend work
Camilla Beamish is legal director at Cripps Pemberton Greenish

