Financial wellbeingMental health conditionsSickness absence managementWellbeing and health promotionWellbeing

Employers still too often overlooking financial wellbeing

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Employers are too often prioritising support for mental (72%) and physical (45%) wellbeing at the expense of financial health, even though this an area of growing concern for employees, according to a poll.

The study for broking firm WTW found mental health declining among many employees and a quarter of the workers polled saying they were suffering from poor physical health.

That goes some way towards explaining why employers are prioritising supporting in this area. Yet, employees also said that financial wellbeing support was their top area of concern (59%), despite being the one of the lowest priorities for employers (24%).

Support for financial wellbeing, for example through life and disability insurance or retirement/savings programmes, was valued by employees, said WTW.

Financial wellbeing

How to address the financial wellbeing support ‘perception gap’

Financial wellbeing: An unspoken ‘privilege’ during the cost-of-living crisis

Yet fewer employers were providing much-needed support in the way of educating employees on the various financial issues they may face or offering personalised financial decision support for spending, borrowing and saving.

Two-fifths of employees (42%) said they were suffering with moderate or major issues in at least two areas of their wellbeing.

Almost two-thirds of employees (59%) said they had above-average levels of stress, while 40% reported symptoms of anxiety or depression.

Kazune Kozen, clinical and data analytics lead in health and benefits at WTW, said: “Increasing mental health issues have brought employee wellbeing to the forefront of employers’ minds in recent years. Companies have been leaning heavily into physical and mental wellbeing to make it a core part of their human capital strategy. We know that these investments have improved employees’ perceptions of these initiatives.

“Organisations that are highly effective at employee wellbeing often report better business outcomes, such as enhanced financial performance and reduced employee turnover. However, there is a disconnect between the wellbeing areas that employers are investing in and what employees are saying they need help with,” she added.

More positively, , many employers (65%) said they were planning to boost communication about their wellbeing  programmes and connect wellbeing to company culture (56%) to raise the bar on employee health and wellbeing.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

 

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Workers want health and safety laws updated to...

Two-thirds of employees never referred to occupational health

Mental health training linked to better business performance...

Noisy work environments cause mental and physical tiredness

Seven out of 10 would value workplace health...

CPD: Loughborough University embraces wellbeing as part of...

CPD activities: Embracing wellbeing in your OH strategy

A million fit notes issued for mental ill...

One million low-paid workers feel forced into work...

Half struggling to access prescriptions