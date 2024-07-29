Evri to hire 8,000 couriers after takeover

Delivery company Evri will hire 9,000 new staff after a multi-billion takeover by Apollo Global.

Last week asset management company Apollo Global Management announced it would acquire the parcel business for £2.7 billion, and Evri said it will now deliver up to 4 million parcels daily.

Evri, formerly known as Hermes, said it wants to hire 8,000 more couriers, along with 1,000 warehouse and other supporting roles.

Roles will be advertised in a range of locations, including Scotland, Bury St Edmunds, Plymouth and Gatwick Airport, it said.

The new staff will take the company’s workforce up to around 28,000, most of whom are self-employed.

Evri’s chief executive Martijn De Lange said: “New client wins and increased parcel volumes are proof of the trust customers have in our service and our biggest-ever recruitment drive promises to deliver another record year.”

In June, the company said it planned to invest £1 million in artificial intelligence aimed at “transforming” its customer service and ensuring parcels pass through its network more smoothly.

Marcus Hunter, chief technology officer, said AI tools would help staff “work smarter”, removing mundane tasks and significantly reducing the time it takes to train new couriers.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR opportunities in the FMCG sector on Personnel Today



Browse more HR opportunities in the FMCG sector