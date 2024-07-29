Latest NewsJob creation and lossesRecruitment & retention

Evri to hire 8,000 couriers after takeover

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Evri has just been acquired for £2.7bn by Apollo Global Management
Shutterstock
Evri has just been acquired for £2.7bn by Apollo Global Management
Shutterstock

Delivery company Evri will hire 9,000 new staff after a multi-billion takeover by Apollo Global.

Last week asset management company Apollo Global Management announced it would acquire the parcel business for £2.7 billion, and Evri said it will now deliver up to 4 million parcels daily.

Evri, formerly known as Hermes, said it wants to hire 8,000 more couriers, along with 1,000 warehouse and other supporting roles.

Roles will be advertised in a range of locations, including Scotland, Bury St Edmunds, Plymouth and Gatwick Airport, it said.

The new staff will take the company’s workforce up to around 28,000, most of whom are self-employed.

Evri’s chief executive Martijn De Lange said: “New client wins and increased parcel volumes are proof of the trust customers have in our service and our biggest-ever recruitment drive promises to deliver another record year.”

In June, the company said it planned to invest £1 million in artificial intelligence aimed at “transforming” its customer service and ensuring parcels pass through its network more smoothly.

Marcus Hunter, chief technology officer, said AI tools would help staff “work smarter”, removing mundane tasks and significantly reducing the time it takes to train new couriers.

 

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR opportunities in the FMCG sector on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in the FMCG sector

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Advertised jobs fall to lowest level since March...

Hiring confidence at highest point for more than...

Cineworld expected to cut hundreds of UK jobs

More than 1,500 jobs to go at Carpetright

Unilever to slash European office roles by a...

Dyson to cut a quarter of UK jobs

Labour ministers begin work on employment issues

Tata Steel considers earlier Port Talbot closure due...

Non-UK jobseekers prop up labour market postings

KPMG to cut 200 more jobs