Family-friendly policies: Five ways for employers to enhance their offering

1. Give more than two weeks' paternity leave

Many organisations find that employees request annual leave in addition to - or instead of - paternity leave. Under the statutory provisions is either one week or two consecutive weeks.

2. Enhance paternity pay

Offering fathers or partners more than the statutory two weeks off can help them to have the time that they need with their new family without leaving them short of holiday for the rest of the year. Another approach is to give employees additional flexibility around how the leave is taken, for example allowing them to take the two weeks separately, or as single days, to suit their needs. Organisations could also consider offering paternity leave without specifying that employees must have the minimum length of service needed under the statutory requirements.Statutory paternity pay is paid at a weekly flat rate. For many employees, this is a significant reduction in pay just at a time when their outgoings are likely to be increasing. Employers can help to remove this