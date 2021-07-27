Family-friendly policies: Five ways for employers to enhance their offering

1. Give more than two weeks' paternity leave
Many organisations find that employees request annual leave in addition to - or instead of - paternity leave. Under the statutory provisions is either one week or two consecutive weeks.Offering fathers or partners more than the statutory two weeks off can help them to have the time that they need with their new family without leaving them short of holiday for the rest of the year. Another approach is to give employees additional flexibility around how the leave is taken, for example allowing them to take the two weeks separately, or as single days, to suit their needs. Organisations could also consider offering paternity leave without specifying that employees must have the minimum length of service needed under the statutory requirements.