Peter Cheese: Don’t wait for ethnicity pay gap reports to be mandatory

Pressing issue

It’s been three years since the government launched its first consultation into ethnicity pay reporting, but disappointingly, despite much discussion, we are yet to see any real legislative progress in that time. Despite many businesses publicly condemning racism and discrimination in society and in the workplace during the Black Lives Matter protests last year, recent analysis from the CIPD found just 13 FTSE 100 companies currently report their ethnicity pay data. This is contrary to the increasing expectation from the public, investors and other stakeholders to do so. Next week’s parliamentary debate on the need to introduce mandatory ethnicity pay reporting will hopefully result in some movement; specifically, the CIPD would like to see mandatory reporting for all large employers by April 2023.However, the clock is ticking and business leaders should not wait for ethnicity pay reporting to become a legal requirement before they start tracking and publishing their data. While ethnicity pay reporting is not yet a legal requirement, as a forward-thinking employer, it is a moral one, and can provide businesses with key insights into their workforce practices.