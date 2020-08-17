How to Reset Your Employee Engagement Strategy in a Post-Covid-19 World

As we all stand at yet another critical crossroad, we’re once again being asked to determine where to go next, how to get past the next set of hurdles, and how to find ways to continue to engage our workforce. Debra Corey introduces her new e-book in association with Reward Gateway.

Although crises like the Covid-19 pandemic have certainly been a daunting time, it has also provided a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

For just as many of our businesses are resetting their business strategies, we, too, have this unique opportunity to reset our employee engagement strategies and approaches.

No matter what your business has faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, what’s important is how you come out on the other side. If we seize the moment, we can rise out of this unique time having learned invaluable (and unforeseeable) lessons, and come out with stronger and more lasting employee engagement than at the start.

Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst, calls this moment in time ‘The Big Reset.’ He describes it as a new way of thinking about work, life, business, and leadership, and will be based on a reset of our expectations, priorities and how we spend our time.

You may be asking yourself, what will the big reset mean to employee engagement at my company? I’d love to say that I have ‘the’ answer, but unfortunately I don’t. Each business has and will be facing different challenges and have different objectives.

In this eBook, I’ll dive into a three-step ABC process I’ve developed to help you plan your own company’s big reset. As you go through this eBook keep in mind that although these three steps are sequential, the order and approach can vary business-to-business, especially as your people’s needs and expectations change.

The most important thing to keep in mind is that you should not let perfectionism get in the way of your actions and your progress – be nimble, be agile and get your programmes out there, quickly.