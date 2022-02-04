Plumber called ‘Half-dead Dave’ by colleagues wins age discrimination claim

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Mr D Robson was made redundant from his role at Clarke’s Mechanical, based in Cowes on the Isle of Wight, in 2020. He was aged 69 at the time and was the oldest skilled worker in the business. The company had experienced a downturn in business and had been told that a major contact it held would not be renewed. Robson was one of the staff working on a job that was coming to an end. At a meeting on 24 January 2020, Robson was told he was to be made redundant with eight weeks’ notice. He had been given no warning before this meeting that he was at risk of redundancy, and there had been no consultation with him. The meeting lasted only 13 minutes and he was not given any information about the redundancy or appeals procedure. Other staff were later invited to apply for voluntary redundancy. He appealed against the decision, and asked whether his age had been a factor. Robson was a highly-qualified, gas-safe registered plumber and gas fitter who had worked in the field since 1965. Shortly after he was told about his redundancy, the Clarke’s Mechanical website showed an advertisement for a qualified plumber/pipefitter on the Isle of Wight, offering short-term employment contract and sub-contract positions for immediate start. Robson was qualified for this role, yet it had not been offered to him at the redundancy meeting.