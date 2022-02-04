Flexible working requests: what is an employer’s obligation?

consulted on introducing a day one right to request flexible working but at the time of writing has yet to come to any conclusions on the issue. Although there is not a burden or an obligation on an employer to agree to all flexible working requests, it is imperative that employers understand how to handle flexible working requests and consider the risks associated with them. Although working from home is unlikely to become a strict legal right for everyone, employees who are called back into the office after having enjoyed the benefits of hybrid or remote working may turn to statutory flexible working requests. Women who are seeking flexible working for childcare reasons will have the added layer of protection from discrimination laws as highlighted in the cases below:As more businesses look to encourage people back to the office how flexible should they be and could refusing flexible working requests constitute indirect discrimination, asks barrister Jade Ferguson. Flexible working is evolving rapidly, and an increasing number of people are seeking more freedom over when, where and how they fulfil their role. Employees are seeking to break out of the traditional and rigid structure of working 9-to-5 in the office and employers have seen a sharp rise in flexible working requests since the pandemic. At the end of 2021 the government