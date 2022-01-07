Working from homeCoronavirusLatest NewsSkills shortages

ONS: Omicron led to work from home surge and spike in absence

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Renewed work from home guidance, introduced on 13 December, led to a dramatic drop in those commuting to work
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Renewed work from home guidance, introduced on 13 December, led to a dramatic drop in those commuting to work
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Around a fifth of working adults worked exclusively from home between mid-December and 3 January, according to the Office for National Statistics. This was an increase of 14% on the previous reporting period, driven by new government recommendations to work from home where possible. A surge in coronavirus cases due to the new Omicron variant led to the change in guidance, which came into force on 13 December. The latest round of figures from the ONS also showed that 16% of businesses experienced an increase in cancellations over the same period, going up to 45% in the accommodation and food service industries. Around one in eight businesses experienced a shortage of workers during this time, rising to 35% in businesses with 10 or more employees, the ONS said. Two-thirds of these businesses said employees were working extra hours to compensate. The ONS figures come as employers report difficulties due to staff absences, particularly in the public sector. Figures published in early January showed that almost 25,000 staff in NHS trusts in England were absent through Covid-19 sickness or having to self-isolate, while more than 90 care home operators declared a “staffing emergency” after more than 11,000 workers were absent for the same reasons.

HR business partner opportunities on Personnel Today

Browse more HR business partner jobs

Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

NHS will need ‘national recovery plan’ by April...

Leaked memo reveals how Covid test changes could...

One in 50 thought to have long Covid

Porter who lost pay while awaiting result of...

Key workers to be offered daily tests from...

Care homes declare ‘red’ alert over staff absences

Worker who refused to go to work because...

Links between obesity and more severe Covid-19 highlighted

Public services facing crippling Covid absence rates

Top 10 HR questions December 2021: NHS Covid...