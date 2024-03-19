Sudden closure of Tata Steel coke ovens criticised

Unions have criticised Tata Steel’s decision to close its coke ovens at Port Talbot steelworks months earlier than expected.

Tata Steel said it would cease operations at its Morfa coke ovens tomorrow (20 March) because of “significantly deteriorating operational stability”. Workers were only informed of the decision yesterday.

It had originally planned to close the coke ovens and one of the two blast furnaces in the summer, with the second blast furnace set to close at a later date.

In January, the steelmaker said the closure of the blast furnaces as it shifts to new electric arc furnaces would result in the loss of 2,800 jobs.

Tata Steel UK CEO Rajesh Nair said: “The performance of the coke ovens has been deteriorating over many months, despite some Herculean efforts by the teams there. The condition of the ovens has now worsened to a level making continued operation untenable.

“We will work hard over the coming weeks to understand the aspirations of the current coke ovens workforce in alignment with our ongoing wider consultation programme.

“I’d like to give my sincere thanks and appreciation to all those who have worked at the Morfa coke ovens since its commissioning in 1981 – I have always been struck by the spirit and camaraderie of the workforce there who have always given everything to the plant, often in very difficult circumstances. Your efforts have been critical to the survival of the Port Talbot works, and you should always feel very proud for having been part of that team.”

Unite claimed that just last Friday Tata told unions it hoped to increase the coke ovens’ capacity in the near future.

Peter Hughes, Unite regional secretary for Wales, said: “On Friday, Tata updated unions that while the problems with the coking ovens continued, they had hopes to improve the situation soon. Just two days later and the company has announced it is closing them completely.

“Unite has previously called for an independent assessment into the viability of the coking ovens and that assessment is even more crucial now. Tata cannot be allowed to carry on its course of deliberate industrial vandalism. Unite will fight the company every step of the way.”

Unite is currently balloting 1,500 Tata Steel workers for industrial action. The vote closes on 9 April and strike action could begin before the end of April.

Alun Davies, national officer for steel at the Community trade union, said: “The early closure of the coke ovens is a massive blow but we knew they have been deteriorating and our number one concern is the safety of our members.

“Tata knows the unions will not accept any compulsory redundancies and we are working to conclude negotiations on an enhanced redundancy and retention package.

“Regretfully the coke ovens were always going to close during the transition period, but once the national consultations conclude we will ballot for industrial action should Tata confirm their intention to close Blast Furnace Number 4.”

