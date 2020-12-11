Remote working: top tips for wellbeing and connection (webinar)

Shutterstock

Wednesday 27 January 2021, 2:00pm GMT

The pandemic has been tough on your employees. Not only have they endured multiple lockdowns that have cut off access to their support networks and saw their spare bedrooms converted into offices – blurring the lines between home and work – many would have also experienced the uncertainty that came with furlough and constant reminders of the UK’s dire economic outlook in the news.

This has all had a catastrophic effect on employees’ wellbeing, with mental health charity Mind recently warning of a “second pandemic” of mental ill-health.

The lack of visibility that comes with remote working has made monitoring staff wellbeing more challenging for HR teams. With many firms already having signalled their intention to move to a permanent hybrid working model, a strategy is needed.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with BHSF Connect, will examine why looking after remote workers’ mental health and wellbeing remains vital even as we emerge from the pandemic.

Personnel Today’s HR and wellbeing editor Ashleigh Webber will be joined by BHSF regional manager for the south Karl Taylor; Tracey Paxton, managing director of The Employee Resilience Company, and; CJ Bedford, director of people and performance at Wiser to discuss:

The effect long-term remote working has on employee wellbeing

The evidence base for looking after employees’ mental health

What the appropriate support mechanisms are and how to put them in place

Top tips for maintaining employee engagement and connection

The free, hour-long webinar will include a Q&A session for the audience to send questions to our panel

About our speakers

Tracey Paxton is managing director at The Employee Resilience Company Limited and has extensive experience of managing both public and private sector employee wellbeing services. She has 30 years’ experience working within the NHS as a practicing clinician and senior hospital manager. She has an MSc in Cognitive Behavioural Psychotherapy and has delivered a range of mental and physical health and wellbeing training.

CJ Bedford is the director of people and performance at Wiser, a creative and recruitment business with a real purpose to change the way people think about work and how its clients think about talent. CJ’s role at Wiser is build and grow the company’s culture so its people feel positive about going to work every day.

Karl Taylor has worked in the employee benefits industry for 12 years and has helped thousands of businesses design and implement effective solutions to support the wellbeing of their workforce. In recent years, this has focused not only on the individual benefits but also the communication methods needed to make them work.