HR Predictions: What's ahead in 2025? (webinar)

Thursday, January 23rd 2025 – 2:00 PM (GMT)

The new year presents a pivotal moment for organisations. Workplace pressures are mounting as many budgets shrink and leaders are struggling to support their teams while making smart, rapid decisions amid waves of disruption. So where does HR go from here?

Tune in to this Personnel Today webinar in association with Culture Amp for a forward-looking, practical discussion on how HR leaders and organisations can adapt, lead and emerge stronger in 2025.

Discover why performance measurement is moving away from looking at individual achievements, and how to curb heightening employee-employer tensions. We also spotlight the surprising vision for people leadership and the internal impact of AI that every organisation needs to be ready for.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by Eleni Teichmann, a senior people scientist at Culture Amp, for a data-led discussion on topics ranging from performance management, emerging leadership styles and the practical ways in which AI is affecting the workplace.

  • Performance measurement is shifting from “me” to “we”
  • The standoff between employees and employers continues
  • Do-it-all leadership style is going out of fashion
  • Decision intelligence is taking centre stage and
  • How internal processes are receiving an AI makeover.

This 60-minute webinar includes a presentation, discussion and audience Q&A. Reserve your free place now.

About our speaker

Eleni Teichmann is a Senior People Scientist at Culture Amp, in the EMEA region. In her role, Eleni partners with customers in collecting, understanding, and taking action on employee feedback through the use of technology and the application of psychological knowledge, theory and practice. Prior to Culture Amp, Eleni worked for the Berlin police department, first in in-house consulting specialised on assessment & selection, statistics and organisational development. Later, she took over roles as project and group lead for strategic assessment, recruiting and employer branding. She previously gained experience in the psychometrics industry, HR consulting and L&D in a tech and gaming start-up.

