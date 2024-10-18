The making of a meaningful employer brand (webinar)

Thursday 14 November 2024, 2:00pm GMT

Having a strong employer brand is essential to attracting top talent and fostering loyalty and engagement. However, a meaningful brand goes beyond just looking good; it encompasses core values and culture, and impacts both employees and the wider world.

Collaboration between employers and creative agencies can support this, allowing internal and external perspectives to combine, leading to more innovative solutions and impactful results.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with The RAD Awards, looks at how recruitment marketing agencies and employers work together to create more meaningful impact.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by Sian Pasco from Havas People, together with Fanny Deconinck from AXA, Neil Daly from RWE, and Polly Stephens from New Horizon Youth Centre, which won Work of the Year at the 2024 RADs.

Register now to find out more about:

the key components of a strong employer brand the role agencies play in shaping brands and campaigns how employers ensure their vision and values are effectively communicated how to create a brand and campaign with meaning.



We’ll also look at successful examples of agency-brand collaboration and how to align branding and campaign strategies with overall business goals.

This 60-minute webinar comprises a panel discussion and audience Q&A.

Reserve your free place on the webinar now

About our panellists

Fanny Deconinck is global director of talent attraction and employer brand for AXA Group, a leading insurance business with more than 140,000 employees worldwide. Fanny and her teams have recently been designing and rolling out AXA’s new global employee value proposition as well as a new, modern and AI-powered external and internal jobs marketplace. Prior to her current position, she held various roles across HR, including in employee experience, diversity and inclusion, and corporate responsibility, as well as in business transformation consultancy.

Neil Daly is global head of employer brand and HR communications at energy giant RWE. He is a highly experienced employer brand manager who has worked for some of the world’s largest energy and utility companies, helping them to define and promote their reputation and image as an employer and place to work. Neil has created and implemented global employee value propositions that can be segmented to suit the needs of distinct parts of these organisations, developing recruitment marketing to attract, develop and retain key, target audiences.

Polly Stephens is head of policy, impact and partnerships at New Horizon Youth Centre, a charity founded in 1967 by Lord Longford to address the escalating crisis of young Londoners forced into homelessness or the criminal justice system. Working with Havas People, NHYC won Work of the Year at the RAD Awards 2024. Polly has worked at NHYC since 2020, having started in media, communications and campaigns. She has a Master’s degree in Humanitarianism and Conflict Response from the University of Manchester.

Sian Pasco is business director at Havas People. She has worked in employer marketing for nearly 15 years, a decade of which has been at Havas People. From retail, energy, large public sector to transportation, travel and tech, Sian has been fortunate enough to work with a wide variety of clients, winning several awards along the way. In more recent years she has been client partner on some of Havas People’s global commercial accounts, enabling her to expand her knowledge and understanding of market deployment.