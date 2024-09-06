Family-friendly strategies for the Gen Z workforce (webinar)

Wednesday 16 October 2024, 11:00am BST

Fostering a workplace culture that caters for all generations is key to any successful people strategy. Family-friendly working can improve inclusion, retention and engagement but what do we know about what workers of different ages actually want?

Bright Horizons’ Modern Families Index, tracking 3,000 working parents and carers, provides a rich dataset of key trends. One of the striking findings in the last couple of years is the rise of priority placed on family by the youngest generations at work.

Gen Z will make up 30% of the global workforce by 2030 and are famous for holding employers to account on their values as well as being more sober and risk-averse than older generations.

Millennials and Gen Z experience shifting ways of working. They expect to job-hop, retrain, switch careers, fit work into life alongside family, and will probably work for more of their lives.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with Bright Horizons, examines the needs and wants of the younger generations at work and how employers and line managers can respond.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by Jennifer Liston-Smith, head of thought leadership, and account manager Amanda-Jane McCann at Bright Horizons for a lively panel discussion providing you with actionable insights for how you attract and retain your younger staff.

Learn evidence-based insights into what is important for younger generations at work

Understand the needs of employees across different life stages and how family support covers a range of key moments that matter

Know how employers can be responsive and relevant, with well-equipped managers

Move beyond assumptions and traditional beliefs that careers have three stages of education, employment and retirement and understand new mindsets.

This free 60-minute webinar includes a live audience Q&A session.

About our panellists

Jennifer Liston-Smith is head of thought leadership at Bright Horizons. She set up and for a decade led the coaching and consultancy side of what became Bright Horizons Work and Family Solutions, advising employers on programmes for working parents and carers and evaluating their impact and ROI, as well as developing coaches and coaching capability. Jennifer now focuses on identifying overarching trends through research and through advising employers and translating these insights into solutions and practical actions.

Amanda-Jane McCann is an account manager for Bright Horizons. She has been working with Bright Horizons for over five years, originally supporting one of its Scottish nurseries in an administrative role, before moving through the business to the position of account manager. Amanda-Jane has an eye for detail and her background in nurseries means she has comprehensive insight into the group’s services and solutions. is also chair of Bright Horizons’ DEI group bringing her passion for families and their unique journeys to her role.

