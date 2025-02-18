Redefining employee relations for the future of work (webinar)

Thursday 27 March 2025, 2:00pm GMT

The workplace is changing, and so must the way we view employee relations. While discipline and grievance may sit at its core, the numerous employee-employer interactions that surround this can pre-empt disputes before they set hold, helping to engage and retain our talent.

This free Personnel Today webinar, in association with Civica, explores how HR and ER teams can transform to meet the needs of the future workforce. In our previous session, we reimagined the employee lifecycle, moving away from linear thinking toward an infinite loop.

Just as we have witnessed the evolution of HR – from personnel management to a people-first approach – so we see an emerging evolution of employee relations, one that treats staff as individuals with their own specific needs and challenges.

To examine the key themes driving this evolution, Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by HR and talent commentator Mervyn Dinnen; Hayley Robinson, head of UK people operations for Civica; and Howard Watson, Civica’s divisional director for people and workforce management.

We also discuss the external pressures shaping the future of work, such as an ageing workforce and the rising costs of attraction and retention. To stay competitive, organisations need to elevate their employer brand while fostering an environment of trust and flexibility.

To prioritise prevention over reaction

To prioritise prevention over reaction

Trust, respect, and proactive support can discourage difficulties

Flexible work and wellbeing policies can retain and attract top talent

To manage employee relations through case management solutions

To achieve personalisation of the employee experience.

This practical 60-minute webinar includes a panel discussion and a live Q&A session.

About our panel

Mervyn Dinnen is an analyst, author and commentator on HR, Talent and WorkTech trends. Based in London, UK, he is host of the HR Means Business podcast and the weekly HR Means Business newsletter in which he writes about the ongoing trends and developments in HR. He is an International Keynote speaker and has been recognised as a Top 100 Global Influencer in HR Technology for the last five years. He is also co-author of the books Digital Talent and Exceptional Talent.

Hayley Robinson is head of UK people operations at Civica. She brings five years of dynamic HR experience to her role. Recently promoted from an employee relations specialist, Hayley has demonstrated skill in navigating complex workplace dynamics and implementing effective people-first strategies. She is passionate about transforming HR practices to meet the evolving needs of today’s workforce.

Howard Watson is divisional director for people and workforce management at Civica. Having worked in software sales for over 15 years, he has seen the shift from paper and desktop software to full digitisation, integration and mobile app solutions, which Civica is at the forefront of delivering. Howard is now looking to the future for how AI will shape the next generation of solutions, and what is yet still to come. His work has involved teams delivering more than 500 client success stories, reaching 6 million people whose processes are provided by Civica software.