Working well together: Preventing sexual harassment (online masterclass)

Tuesday 26 November 2024, 1:30pm GMT

Sexual harassment in the workplace is rarely out of the news with high-profile cases all too frequently reported in the media.

This Personnel Today masterclass, in association with Make UK, focuses on the new duty on employers to prevent sexual harassment in the Worker Protection Act 2023 which came into force on 26 October.

The new legislation, introduced to strengthen protections against workplace harassment, mandates that employers take proactive steps to prevent sexual harassment and to protect employees from third-party harassment.



Personnel Today, in association with Make UK, is hosting a series of “Working well together” 30-minute masterclasses focusing on three areas: • Health and disability in recruitment

• Preventing sexual harassment

• Supporting neurodivergent employees

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by Make UK’s legal experts Lucy Atherton and Sharon Broughton who outline steps employers should be taking to comply with the new duty.

It will also include key points arising from the EHRC’s recent updates to its technical guidance on sexual harassment – and the potential consequences for employers who do not comply.

In addition to outlining legal obligations, the session offers practical advice on policies, training, and reporting mechanisms, ensuring employers are well-equipped to protect their staff and comply with the new regulations.

The overall focus is on prevention, accountability, and creating a safe working environment for all. Make UK will also briefly outline the package of support it can provide.

This 30-minute online masterclass includes audience Q&A.

Reserve your place now

About our speakers

Sharon Broughton is head of HR and legal commercial services at Make UK. She is an accomplished and experienced Chartered member of the CIPD with a strong commercial focus. Sharon has worked across many businesses at a leadership and strategy level over the last 12 years. She has an extensive knowledge of employee relations, HR strategy and change management gained across many industries.

Lucy Atherton is head of HR and legal for Make UK in London. She provides technical support and expertise to Make UK’s national team of advisers on employment law and has over 20 years’ experience as a specialist employment lawyer. Lucy is also involved in representing the interests of Make UK’s member companies to government on employment law issues.

Reserve your place on the preventing sexual harassment masterclass now