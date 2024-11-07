Sexual harassmentLatest NewsWebinars

Working well together: Preventing sexual harassment (online masterclass)

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss

Personnel Today Masterclass logoTuesday 26 November 2024, 1:30pm GMT

Sexual harassment in the workplace is rarely out of the news with high-profile cases all too frequently reported in the media.

This Personnel Today masterclass, in association with Make UK, focuses on the new duty on employers to prevent sexual harassment in the Worker Protection Act 2023 which came into force on 26 October.

The new legislation, introduced to strengthen protections against workplace harassment, mandates that employers take proactive steps to prevent sexual harassment and to protect employees from third-party harassment.

Make UK logo
Personnel Today, in association with Make UK, is hosting a series of “Working well together” 30-minute masterclasses focusing on three areas:

•  Health and disability in recruitment
•  Preventing sexual harassment
•  Supporting neurodivergent employees

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by Make UK’s legal experts Lucy Atherton and Sharon Broughton who outline steps employers should be taking to comply with the new duty.

It will also include key points arising from the EHRC’s recent updates to its technical guidance on sexual harassment – and the potential consequences for employers who do not comply.

In addition to outlining legal obligations, the session offers practical advice on policies, training, and reporting mechanisms, ensuring employers are well-equipped to protect their staff and comply with the new regulations.

The overall focus is on prevention, accountability, and creating a safe working environment for all. Make UK will also briefly outline the package of support it can provide.

This 30-minute online masterclass includes audience Q&A.

Reserve your place now

About our speakers

Sharon BroughtonSharon Broughton is head of HR and legal commercial services at Make UK. She is an accomplished and experienced Chartered member of the CIPD with a strong commercial focus. Sharon has worked across many businesses at a leadership and strategy level over the last 12 years. She has an extensive knowledge of employee relations, HR strategy and change management gained across many industries.

Lucy AthertonLucy Atherton is head of HR and legal for Make UK in London. She provides technical support and expertise to Make UK’s national team of advisers on employment law and has over 20 years’ experience as a specialist employment lawyer. Lucy is also involved in representing the interests of Make UK’s member companies to government on employment law issues.

Reserve your place on the preventing sexual harassment masterclass now

 

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

 

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Top 10 HR questions October 2024: National living...

Culture in the City: the FCA non-financial misconduct...

Tesco pays £45k to settle sexual harassment case

Employers must publish sexual harassment action plans or...

New duty to prevent sexual harassment – what...

Sexual harassment: rise in employment tribunal cases

FCA survey reveals personal misconduct concerns in the...

The sexual (harassment) revolution

Employment Rights Bill: 12 key takeaways

Lloyd’s of London to align HR with bid...