Research project to evaluate post-stroke mental health support

A research project team is looking to sign up adults living with long-term physical health conditions, including the effects of stroke, to test out a new mental health peer support and self-help resources platform.

The team from King’s College London is working with the charity the Stroke Association to gauge the effectiveness of the platform it has co-developed compared with the existing NHS webpages around post-stroke mental health and general mental health support.

In England, there is limited support for people living with long-term physical health conditions to help them manage their mental wellbeing, the team has highlighted.

Working with a team of software developers and a group of people living with long-term conditions, the research team has co-designed a new intervention to help patients manage low mood and depressive symptoms, especially post-stroke mental health.

To that end, it is looking to recruit between 100-200 people, aged over 18, but not those with severe mental illness.

The study participants will be randomly allocated to either access the new peer support intervention or form a control group.

The deadline for signing up is the end of this month (30 April). Any questions about the project or the research can be sent to the research team via [email protected]

The research project comes in the wake of a study published at the end of last year that found it is not only those who have experienced a severe stroke that can suffer from anxiety, depression or even post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) but those who care for them as well.

The study from the University of Michigan’s Michigan Medicine in the US found nearly 30% of stroke carers experienced significant mental ill health during the first year after their relative or loved one had left hospital.