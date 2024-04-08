Employment lawLatest NewsGig economyEmployment tribunalsTrade unions

Parcelforce drivers launch worker status claim against Royal Mail

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber eyematter / Shutterstock.com
eyematter / Shutterstock.com

Parcelforce delivery drivers have launched a worker status legal claim against their employer, Royal Mail, as they believe they have been misclassified as self-employed. 

Law firm Leigh Day, which is representing the drivers, and their union the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB), claim that thousands of drivers could be eligible to join the claim for compensation.

The drivers say they have been mislabelled as self-employed ‘owner drivers’, but Leigh Day argues that they should be classified as ‘workers’ due to the way they work in practice, which would afford them the right to basic workers’ entitlements such as the national living wage, sick pay and holiday pay.

An estimated 25% of Parcelforce’s drivers are self-employed.

Worker status

Supreme Court: Uber drivers are workers

Academics on precarious contracts win employee status claim

Supreme Court: Deliveroo riders are not ‘workers’

The issue came to light when three drivers raised concerns with the IWGB, which approached Leigh Day to represent thousands more Parcel drivers in a group action claim at an employment tribunal.

Self-employed drivers are eligible to join the claim if they drove for Parcelforce within the past 10 weeks. Leigh Day estimates that they could be entitled to £21,000 in compensation each if the claim is successful.

Liana Wood, a solicitor at Leigh Day, said: “In our view, Parcelforce drivers working for Royal Mail should be entitled to workers’ rights such as receiving holiday pay and being paid the national minimum wage.  Often these drivers have worked for Royal Mail for many years and seen their working conditions steadily decline and take home pay decrease, on top of a cost of living crisis. We believe thousands of owner drivers are eligible to join the claim for workers’ rights.”

The IWGB said: “These drivers are the latest to join a long list of workers across a growing number of sectors whose basic protections have been completely eroded by the gig economy. Royal Mail’s shameful adoption of these exploitative practices must be challenged, and this lawsuit is giving thousands of workers that opportunity. We encourage owner drivers up and down the country to join the union and the claim – it’s time for Parcelforce to pay up.”

Marc Francis, who worked as an owner driver for Parcelforce for 10 years, described the job as a “living nightmare”.

“Working without any rights or protections felt like walking a tightrope with no safety net to catch me if I fell. I didn’t get sick pay when I needed time off due to bowel disease and, in fact, Royal Mail deducted an additional £794 from my wages to cover the absence of two weeks,” he claimed.

“I think it’s disgusting how they treated me, but I know I’m not the only one. I’m committed to seeing justice for myself and all the other drivers affected by this issue at Parcelforce.”

A Parcelforce spokesperson said: “All of our owner drivers are self-employed, and we refute any claims that this is not the case. Our self-employed drivers play a valuable role in delivering parcels to homes and businesses across the UK, and are free to provide their services to other businesses. Our owner drivers can choose whether to personally make deliveries and collections or arrange for other drivers to do them.

“We are unable to comment on an ongoing legal claim.”

HR jobs in distribution and logistics on Personnel Today


Browse more HR jobs in distribution and logistics

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Academics on precarious contracts win employee status claim

University research staff on ‘gig-economy’ contracts

Fitter to bring worker status case against Sharps

Supreme Court: Deliveroo riders are not ‘workers’

One in four UK jobs are ‘bad’ jobs

Uber and Lyft drivers were ‘cheated’ of pay...

Employment law compliance: ‘ministers are dragging their feet’

Uber fined after ‘robo-firing’ drivers

Platform workers legislation could drive Uber out of...

Living Hours campaign reaches 100 signatories