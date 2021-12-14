ErgonomicsAnxietyResearchConditionsDepression

Risk factors for musculoskeletal disorders and wellbeing exposed

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Factors such as working time, job security and management support have more of an impact on musculoskeletal disorders than an employee’s sociodemographic group or sector of employment, a study has shown. Research by the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA) looked at whether mental health concerns such as stress and mental exhaustion were linked to musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) and what preventative strategies could be implemented to tackle MSDs. MSDs are the most common work-related health problem in the European Union, according to EU-OHSA. Around 60% of all workers with a work-related health problem suggest that MSDs are their most serious health issue, compared with only 16% who cited stress, depression or anxiety as their most serious condition. The study finds that job characteristics can have a significant influence on both employee wellbeing and MSD-related risk, but in different ways. It finds that:
  • Job characteristics that have a strong positive correlation with wellbeing, such as supportive management, have a strong negative correlation with MSDs, and vice versa
  • Working conditions, in particular “biomechanical factors” – such as the physical stress on the body – have the strongest influence on MSD risk, while employment conditions such as working time-related factors and psychosocial factors have larger effects on wellbeing
  • The combined effect of biomechanical and psychosocial factors is larger than the effects of economic factors (sector, occupation), worker characteristics (gender, age, education, origin) or country on MSD risk.
The report says: “Recent trends in the labour market, in particular digitalisation, the increase in computer use and the reduction in physical labour, even in industry, have resulted in faster and more complex work, more repetition and more work in prolonged static positions and when adopting bad postures, for instance while working from home at an unadjusted workstation.

Musculoskeletal disorders

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

