Vacancies continue to climb, but Omicron threatens recovery

Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. With the exception of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, quarterly growth was seen in all industries. The fastest rates of growth were seen in water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation services (41.7%), and manufacturing (26.0%). However, on the quarter, the rate of growth in vacancies continued to slow down and experimental single month vacancy estimates showed their first reduction in vacancy numbers since February 2021. The number of people on organisations’ payrolls also continued to rise. In November an estimated 29.4 million people were on payroll Real Time Information submissions in the UK, up 257,000 on the revised figure for October 2021 and up 424,000 on the figure for February 2020. The employment rate for August to October 2021 grew 0.2 percentage points to 75.5% and the unemployment rate fell 0.4 percentage points to 4.2%. The inactivity rate grew slightly to 21.2%, up 0.1 percentage points. Many commentators warned that the positivity surrounding the rising employment rate and hiring spree over the past few months could soon be cut short, with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 threatening economic recovery. Jon Boys, labour market economist at the CIPD, said: “The spectre of Omicron looms over any statement we make about these stats, reminding us that the pandemic is not over. In recent months we have seen unambiguous recovery, but that could slow down or even reverse if restrictions and behaviour change place limits on economic activity. “This is a particular worry for consumer-facing sectors like hospitality. Today the sector is registering a record number of vacancies, but the busy and much anticipated Christmas period will likely take a hit this year.”The number of job vacancies has reached another record, 1.2 million in September to November 2021, but there are fears the spread of the Omicron variant will cause hiring activity to stall. There were 434,500 more jobs posted in the last rolling quarter than in January to March 2020, before Covid-19 hit, with only a handful of industry sectors not reporting a record high number of vacancies, the