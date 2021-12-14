Bring back furlough if restrictions introduced, suggests IMF

IMF’s concluding statement for 2021. Such statements are issued following a visit by IMF staff to countries that request to borrow from it. closed on 30 September after 18 months. The scheme saw the government help pay the wages of more than 11.7 million staff who were unable to work their full hours due to the effects of the pandemic. The IMF said the UK economy has been “resilient” thanks to strong policy support and a rapid vaccination campaign that enabled the economy to reopen fully by summer 2021. “Output and employment have returned to close to pre-pandemic levels backed by strong policy support for jobs and firms,” the IMF noted. However, it said that the pandemic has made the nature of work more digital and has restrained labour market participation. It suggested that the UK should “Furlough should be reintroduced if lockdown measures are brought in to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recommended. In a statement issued to the UK government, the IMF suggested furlough and other financial support schemes should be redeployed if sectors of the economy are asked to close to help stem Covid-19 infections. It said: “In the event of a virulent Covid-19 wave requiring widespread mandated closures, the authorities should be ready to redeploy a subset of the most successful previous exceptional programs (such as a furlough scheme and targeted support to the most vulnerable households and small businesses), but with due attention to lessons learned about their design (including tapering and timely sunset).” The recommendation formed part of the