Women experience burnout more than men – report

More women than men experience burnout, and report lower financial resilience, according to a poll.

The survey of 1,020 people for employment software firm Employment Hero found that more than two-thirds of women (69%) experience burnout in the workplace versus just over half (56%) of men.

A total of 18% of women say they’ve felt stressed at work every day for three months, twice the amount of men (9%). Nearly half of women (48%) say they ‘aren’t on track’ with their financial goals, versus 27% of men.

Women generally feel less comfortable (41%) providing feedback about the workplace to management or HR than men (48%).

More than half of men (59%) say they are happy with their overall mental health versus 44% of women. Men are also broadly happier with their physical health than women (63% versus 46%), the State of Wellbeing at Work report concluded.

Clair Flynn, Employment Hero UK HR lead, said the report showed there is still a long way to go before closing the mental health gap.

“It’s concerning that many employees across the board face burnout and financial insecurity. Clearly, there’s a need for increased support,” she said.

“It’s disheartening that less than half of employees are comfortable speaking with their management or HR teams. Open and direct lines of communication are the first step in understanding and addressing issues in the workplace.

“However, sometimes this can be easier said than done. When mounting pressure comes from all areas of life, reaching out to your manager can feel like an impossible task – especially if the concerns are particularly personal,” Flynn added.