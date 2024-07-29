Latest NewsDisability discriminationIndirect discriminationNeurodiversity

Royal Mint HR director wins disability discrimination claim

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Sarah Bradley had been HR director at the Royal Mint, which produces UK currency, since 2015
Jax10289/Shutterstock
Sarah Bradley had been HR director at the Royal Mint, which produces UK currency, since 2015
Jax10289/Shutterstock

A former HR director at the Royal Mint has won a disability discrimination claim against the coin maker.

Sarah Bradley worked for the organisation between 2009 and 2022 and had been HR director there since 2015.

She suffered from depression, anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and made multiple attempts to resign from her role, the tribunal heard, including after a board meeting where she “exploded” and had “an emotional breakdown”.

Her chief executive Anne Jessop did not accept these resignations, recognising that Bradley was unwell.

In June 2022 Bradley resigned again and this time it was accepted, stating that she intended to pursue new opportunities and had been taking medication for her conditions.

Disability discrimination

Teacher awarded £61k after ruling over menopause symptoms

Former Accenture exec with ADHD files for unfair dismissal 

However, she subsequently changed her mind as she was concerned about her future, and Jessop said she was unwilling to reverse the decision. The Mint had already begun looking for a replacement, the tribunal heard.

Bradley made a claim that the organisation had directly discriminated against her for taking into account her previous “threats” to resign when deciding whether the final decision should stand.

The Mint claimed that it had a “legitimate aim” of not accepting her final resignation because it wanted to avoid destabilising the senior leadership team.

But the tribunal ruled that the organisation had indirectly discriminated against Bradley because there had been a sufficient link between her disability and her unfavourable treatment.

In judgment, Judge Samantha Moore said the concerns about destabilising the senior team were “irrelevant”, and that the Mint had breached its duty to make reasonable adjustments.

It said the organisation had failed to conduct a “proper investigation” into her health issues before accepting her resignation. The Mint had made its “own observations, opinions about the contextual background and judgments of [her] behaviours at the time”, it added.

“The tribunal was unable to understand why the respondent did not pause and take some proper informed medical advice concerning the disabilities, the impact on the claimant’s behaviour and prognosis to then be in a position to truly assess whether the refusal to allow the rescindment would achieve their stated aims,” it continued.

In a press statement, a spokesperson for the Royal Mint said: “The tribunal found in favour of the Royal Mint on three of the four counts. We are carefully considering the judgment and seeking expert advice.

“The wellbeing of our employees is a top priority and we are committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace for all.”

A separate hearing to decide on Bradley’s compensation will be held in due course.

 

 

 

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Builders’ merchant sales rep settles disability discrimination case...

People with bipolar facing stigma at work

Ferry cook with hip condition wins £28k for...

Exclusion from International Men’s Day post was harassment,...

Sight-impaired worker treated unfavourably by bakery

Teacher awarded £61k after ruling over menopause symptoms

Detective pressured back to office wins reasonable adjustments...

Deaf man awarded £50k after Jobcentre failures

Law firm receptionist who could not say its...

Software exec awarded £90k for associative discrimination