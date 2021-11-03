SectorsLatest NewsPublic sectorJob creation and lossesLabour market

Adult social care recruitment drive launched

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber
The government has launched a five-month recruitment campaign to encourage more people in England to take up a role in adult social care. The “Made with Care” campaign will run across TV advertising and social media and aims to showcase the benefits of a career in social care, including flexible working and training opportunities. The sector currently faces a chronic shortage of staff, with more than 105,000 vacancies and plans for almost half a million more jobs by 2035. Unions have warned that many care workers are preparing to leave the sector. From 11 November care homes must only allow individuals who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 into their premises, unless they have a medical exemption. “We need more people who possess the core values this workforce embody so strongly – kindness, compassion and resilience – to look after our friends and family with dignity and respect,” said health secretary Sajid Javid. “A career in social care is rewarding and inspiring. Over the next three years we are investing at least £500 million to support the training and development for carers.” Last month the Unison union said that a pay rise was needed to help “plug the gaping holes in the care workforce”. “Care homes are closing because they can’t recruit, putting unbearable pressure on other parts of an already-struggling system. And t
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

