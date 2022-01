Workplace return will boost mental health, say third of employees

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The survey of 2,000 employees from information services company Infogrid has come as the government’s advice in England to work from home has now been removed . The poll found 32% of working Britons felt returning to their offices would improve their mental health and emotional wellbeing. The top reasons cited for wanting to return to the office included working in a positive social environment (35%), having a reason to leave the house (26%), not having to worry about being cold at home (25%), and the daily commute providing time to transition between home and work life (23%). The research also argued going into the office increased workplace performance, with 44% of the employees polled feeling working in a physical workplace improved their productivity. However, hybrid working – or where the working week is split between home and the office – was still the most popular post-pandemic working model, preferred by 38%, compared to 25% who said they would prefer to return to working from an office full time.Nearly one in three (29%) remained concerned about ventilation in their workplace and 26% are worried about feeling too hot or cold. Employees wanted to see their employers implementing more efficient and regular cleaning services (38%), better control over the number of people in the workplace (31%) and the installation of better facilities to reduce virus risk (30%). William Cowell de Gruchy, CEO at Infogrid, said: “It is clear that for hundreds of thousands of Brits, being able to go to the office or their physical workplace i