Movers and Shakers: HR appointments in software, engineering and recruitment

HR head in the cloud

No grey area

Cloud-based human resources software providerhas promotedto the role of chief people officer. The Buckinghamshire-based firm appointed Williams to the role, and a seat on the board, after almost four years of service. She joined CIPHR in March 2018 as head of people, becoming director of people and services later that year. Chief executive Chris Berry said her appointment was “instrumental to the future growth of the business” and would expand the focus and representation of HR at board level. “She will continue to play a key role in driving CIPHR’s own people strategy and helping our employees reach their full potential,” he said. Williams worked in HR roles for 12 years at publisher Parragon Books and wine storage specialist Octavian. She also ran her own business, Ten to Five Consultancy, for three years. She said her goal was “to support and develop a strong and truly inclusive company culture, ensuring we invest in our employees to maximise their individual opportunities for success, which will, ultimately, help CIPHR go from strength to strength in the coming years.”

Black and White (B&W) Engineering, which has offices in the UK, Middle East and Asia, has appointed a global HR director to further develop its people and culture strategy. Based at the Newcastle off