FTSE 100 firms overlooking staff poverty

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Public policy think-tank The Social Market Foundation has found that FTSE 100 organisations are 64 times more likely to address environmental issues than to discuss poverty in statements highlighting their ESG work. Keyword analysis of the statements found that firms were largely ignoring the ‘S’ in ESG; the word “governance” appears 176 times in the average ESG annual report, “environment” appears 64 times; and “poverty” is mentioned only once. Words associated with firms’ plans to help tackle climate change – including “sustainability”, “environment”, “climate”, and “environmental” – are found to occur frequently, according to the Capital concerns report . Across the 100 reports analysed, “poverty” is mentioned 101 times, while “governance” is used 17,600 times. Fifty-three FTSE 100 firms made no mention of poverty in their reports, even though all had committed to tackling ESG issues.An estimated 8.5 million working-age adults and 4.5 million children were in poverty in the UK before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the report. More than 600,000 working adults are expected to have fallen below the poverty line in 2020 and 2021. The SMF, which carried out the research in partnership with grant-giving body Trust for London, urged businesses to pay more attention to poverty among their workforce, supply chain, and communities. SMF director James Kirkup said: “Companies that want to do good should start by ensuring their own people are