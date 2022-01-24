FTSE 100 firms overlooking staff poverty

Capital concerns report. Across the 100 reports analysed, “poverty” is mentioned 101 times, while “governance” is used 17,600 times. Fifty-three FTSE 100 firms made no mention of poverty in their reports, even though all had committed to tackling ESG issues.The UK’s largest firms are overlooking poverty among their workforce, supply chain and communities, according to analysis of FTSE 100 companies’ ESG (environmental, social and governance) statements. Public policy think-tank The Social Market Foundation has found that FTSE 100 organisations are 64 times more likely to address environmental issues than to discuss poverty in statements highlighting their ESG work. Keyword analysis of the statements found that firms were largely ignoring the ‘S’ in ESG; the word “governance” appears 176 times in the average ESG annual report, “environment” appears 64 times; and “poverty” is mentioned only once. Words associated with firms’ plans to help tackle climate change – including “sustainability”, “environment”, “climate”, and “environmental” – are found to occur frequently, according to the