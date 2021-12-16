Hybrid workingApprenticeshipsLatest NewsHR strategyLearning & development

Training and mental health the biggest challenges of hybrid working

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Shutterstock
Managing the work of less experienced employees and mental wellbeing are the main challenges facing mid-sized businesses that have implemented hybrid working. Prior to the Omicron surge and Plan B, businesses in the UK had adopted hybrid working but many faced difficulties with its implementation. New research on mid-market firms (turnover between £50m and £500m) from professional services firm Grant Thornton UK LLP found 88% of businesses were using a hybrid working system at the start of December. Despite offices being reopened earlier this year, only 5% of the businesses surveyed were working full time in an office and only 6% were spending all their time working remotely, found the analysis published as part of Grant Thornton's business outlook tracker. Of the 531 businesses adopting hybrid working, most (64%) believed that it was working well for their business. However, a significant portion of the market were still adapting, with one in five (19%) not yet finding it effective. The research found that the principal working style challenges for the next year, cited by those respondents who were adopting a hybrid working approach, were:
  • Managing the work of more junior staff (39%)
  • Mental wellbeing (37%)
  • The provision of training remotely (37%)
  • Having efficient technology to enable hybrid working (37%)
Hybrid working, however, was “here to stay”, said Dave Munton, head of UK markets and clients, Grant Thornton UK LLP, but needed commitment and time to be truly effective, as there was no one size fits all solution. He said: “The whole market is on a learning curve to experiment and find the best method that works for them and ensure their people continue to feel connected and supported by their business and their teams, wherever they work.

Avatar

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

