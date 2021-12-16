Training and mental health the biggest challenges of hybrid working

business outlook tracker. Of the 531 businesses adopting hybrid working, most (64%) believed that it was working well for their business. However, a significant portion of the market were still adapting, with one in five (19%) not yet finding it effective. The research found that the principal working style challenges for the next year, cited by those respondents who were adopting a hybrid working approach, were:Managing the work of less experienced employees and mental wellbeing are the main challenges facing mid-sized businesses that have implemented hybrid working. Prior to the Omicron surge and Plan B, businesses in the UK had adopted hybrid working but many faced difficulties with its implementation. New research on mid-market firms (turnover between £50m and £500m) from professional services firm Grant Thornton UK LLP found 88% of businesses were using a hybrid working system at the start of December. Despite offices being reopened earlier this year, only 5% of the businesses surveyed were working full time in an office and only 6% were spending all their time working remotely, found the analysis published as part of Grant Thornton's
- Managing the work of more junior staff (39%)
- Mental wellbeing (37%)
- The provision of training remotely (37%)
- Having efficient technology to enable hybrid working (37%)