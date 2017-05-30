Women more likely to take up eyecare benefits at work

Women are more likely to take up eyecare benefits than men, employers believe, with older employees (aged over 40) again most likely to be receptive to the offer of access to such benefits, research has suggested.

A poll of 500 employers by Specsavers Corporate Eyecare found a quarter (25%) thought women were more likely to take up eyecare benefits than men.

Nearly half, 48%, thought employees aged over 40 were also most likely to take up eyecare benefits, with just 4% thinking this would be the case for those aged under 25.

The majority, 52%, thought women over 40 were the most likely category of employees to take up eyecare benefits.

Helping to reduce minor ailments such as headaches and eyestrain was considered to be the most relevant benefit of eyecare for younger employees, or those aged under 40 years.

However, helping to look after and save eyesight, along with helping to detect and monitor more serious conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, were felt to be the most relevant benefits of eyecare for the more mature employees, or those aged over 40 years.

Jim Lythgow, director of strategic alliances at Specsavers Corporate Eyecare, said: “It is really important that employers continue to communicate the worth of eyecare to employees of all ages and both genders. A full eye examination does so much more than just check the ability to see clearly.

“Eyecare can often help with minor ailments such as headaches and eyestrain, which may in turn help to improve the productivity of employees. It can also help to detect and monitor much more serious conditions of the eyes and the health in general,” he added.