Teachers to earn extra £6,000 to teach STEM

From September, up to £6,000 will be available for teachers working in key STEM subjects as well as early years education, as part of a government drive to recruit and retain the best staff.

The Department for Education said the expansion of the levelling-up premium payment scheme to those working in further education and to a wider range of subjects for the first time will support young people to progress skills that will help grow our economy.

It will also double the existing levelling-up premium payments to school teachers of maths, physics, chemistry and computing.

The incentive comes ahead of the introduction of the Advanced British Standard, the new baccalaureate-style post-16 qualification, and is backed by an investment of around £200 million over the next two years.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Teachers are the heart of our education system, inspiring young people and shaping future generations.

“By offering incentives of up to £6,000, we’re ensuring schools and colleges can support the recruitment and retention of dedicated teachers in high-priority subjects and in the areas that need them most.

“This will make a real difference to schools and colleges across the country allowing them to provide world class education for all ahead of the Advanced British Standard, whilst giving businesses the skilled workers they need to drive economic growth.”

David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, said: “This extra funding will help attract and retain key staff in colleges, so I welcome the expansion of the Levelling Up premium.

“The issue of teacher recruitment is one of the most pressing challenges facing the sector, particularly in these key areas where experts working in industry are likely to earn salaries significantly beyond those of teachers.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “The government has tinkered around with a number of schemes which are supposed to improve teacher recruitment, including this one, but last year’s dire trainee teacher recruitment figures show that its half-baked proposals simply aren’t working.

“Expanding this scheme alone, with its sticking plaster approach, may have some localised benefits, but it does not begin to get to the bottom of the severe recruitment and retention crisis facing schools, or incentivise experienced teachers and leaders to remain in the profession.”

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union, said: “The government continues with sticking plaster responses to a systemic teacher recruitment and retention crisis in schools and colleges. There are teacher shortages across the curriculum.

“Not only are teacher recruitment targets being missed by huge amounts but an unprecedented number of teachers are quitting the profession prior to retirement. This scheme does nothing to retain existing teachers.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, added: “Last year the government missed its target for secondary teacher recruitment by 50% overall, and in 15 out of 18 subjects. The recruitment and retention crisis extends right across the profession, not just in a few areas that are deemed ‘vital’.

“Targeted approaches like this will only serve to further demoralise those who are not eligible for pay incentives, particularly those working in subjects where teacher shortages are just as severe.”

