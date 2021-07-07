Latest NewsMaternityMaternity & paternityPaternityShared parental leave

201% increase in jobs offering extended parental leave

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The number of jobs offering generous and extended parental leave has increased by 201% in the past three years and shared parental leave job postings have increased by 206%. Research by global job website Indeed found that pharmaceutical and beauty chain Boots topped the list of companies with the most job postings mentioning generous parental leave. The company also offered enhanced maternity pay for staff. Second on the list was BMI Healthcare, which offered up to 52 weeks’ maternity and adoption leave paid in full for the first 13 weeks. For paternity leave, it offered two weeks at full pay. Employees at Vodafone, which is fifth on the list, were offered 16 weeks of fully paid parental leave, the analysis showed. According to Indeed the top 10 companies offering enhanced paternity benefits were:
  1. Boots UK
  2. BMI Healthcare
  3. DFS Furniture Stores
  4. Elysium Healthcare
  5. Vodafone
  6. UK Ministry of Defence
  7. Jardine Motors Group
  8. Loungers
  9. IVC Evidensia
  10. EE
The highest ranked public sector employer was the Ministry of Defence which offere
