Adapting to change – helping HR find calm in uncertainty (webinar)

As HR continues to face new waves of challenge and change, what do we need to foster good mental wellbeing, keep stress at bay and avoid burnout? What resources do we have at our disposal to navigate and adapt to what comes next?

In XpertHR’s 60-minute webinar at 11am BST on Wednesday 26 May 2021, Dr Barbara Mariposa, a medical doctor with a background in psychiatry and public health, will present the practical steps that can be taken to adapt to change while maintaining good mental wellbeing. This session will cover:

  • realistic appraisals – seeing things clearly and cultivating balance and calm;
  • science behind biological mechanisms designed to keep our mental health in balance;
  • inherent strengths you already have to help you deal with change;
  • pivotal role of our relationships to others and how we can support each another; and
  • how to maintain that strong sense of who we are and what matters in life.

Webinar speakers

Dr Barbara Mariposa is a medical doctor with a background in psychiatry and public health, and now works as an event leader, organisational consultant and author in the fields of mindfulness, emotion mastery, leadership, corporate performance and mental wellbeing.

