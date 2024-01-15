Aslef announces fresh rail strikes

Train drivers’ union Aslef has announced strikes at train operating companies at the end of the month in walkouts that could see the first use of minimum service levels rules.

Walkouts begin on Tuesday 30 January with different operators affected each day except two until Monday 5 February. There will also be an overtime ban at all affected train operators from 29 January until 6 February.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “We have given the government every opportunity to come to the table but it has now been a year since we had any contact from the Department for Transport. It’s clear they do not want to resolve this dispute.

Aslef strike dates 2024

“Many of our members have now not had a single penny increase to their pay in half a decade, during which inflation soared and with it the cost of living.

“Train drivers didn’t even ask for an increase during the Covid-19 pandemic when they worked throughout as key workers, risking their lives to allow NHS and other workers to travel.”

A spokesperson for Rail Delivery Group, which represents the train operators, said: “Nobody wins when strikes impact lives and livelihoods, and they’re particularly difficult to justify at a time when taxpayers are continuing to contribute an extra £54m a week to keep services running post Covid.

“Despite the railway’s huge financial challenge, drivers have been made an offer which would take base salaries to nearly £65,000 for a four-day week without overtime – that is well above the national average and significantly more than many of our passengers that have no option to work from home are paid.

“Instead of staging more damaging industrial action, we call on the Aslef leadership to work with us to resolve this dispute and deliver a fair deal which both rewards our people, and makes the changes needed to make services more reliable.”

During previous drivers’ strikes, most train companies have been unable to run any trains. However, the walkouts may be subject to minimum service levels after the government enacted new legislation for rail, ambulances and border security last month, but whether individual train operating companies will choose to issue work notices to as much as 40% of staff remains to be seen.

Whelan said: “The government has now tried their old trick of changing the rules when they can’t win and brought in minimum service levels legislation. But this new law, as we told officials during the consultation period, won’t ease industrial strife. It will likely just make it worse.

“There’s no excuse. The government and train operating companies must come to the table with a realistic offer so we can end this dispute and work together to ensure the future of our railways.”

Last April, Aslef’s executive committee rejected 4% pay rises for two years in a row, on condition that they would accept industry-wide changes to driver training, and negotiate changes to work patterns at individual operators. No formal talks have taken place since.

Members of the RMT union, which represents thousands of other rail workers, accepted a deal in November. This ended its long-running series of national strikes and gave staff a backdated 5% pay rise for 2022-23.

In December, Aslef members voted by large majorities to continue strike action for the next six months in their dispute over pay. Union members at 12 train operators in England were reballoted, each returning sizeable votes in favour of further industrial action.

HR roles in the travel and transport on Personnel Today