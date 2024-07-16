BT Group to roll out new family leave policy

Telecoms giant BT Group is to roll out a new family leave policy for its UK employees from 1 January 2025.

The group’s new family leave policy is aimed at levelling up paid leave for any parent welcoming a new child. Regardless of how their family is made up, all employees will be able to take 18 weeks’ leave on full pay, eight weeks of half pay and 26 weeks at the statutory rate. The organisation will also put interim arrangements in place until this new policy begins.

In addition, BT Group launched a carers leave policy last month. From 1 October, staff with caring responsibilities will be entitled to two weeks of paid leave. The caring responsibilities include supporting those with disability, a long-term illness or older parents.

Last week, the group also launched a free, online GP service for its UK-based employees, their partners and children up to the age of 21, as well as additional women’s health services. These include help with menopause symptoms, cancer screening and periods.

A BT Group spokesperson said: “As context, this now puts BT Group in the top 33% of FTSE 100 employers. With less than 50% of organisations offering aligned maternity and paternity leave, BT Group is now one of the leaders in its sector.”

BT Group also offers its employees private medical insurance, health cash plans, health screening, dental plans, an annual bonus plan which recognises and rewards personal contributions, an annual holiday allowance, additional leave purchase, gym discount, a sabbatical of up to 12 months, discounts with online and high street retailers, and BT products, life assurance, and a bikes-for-work scheme.

