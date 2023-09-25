PoliceLatest News

Chris Kaba case: Officer federation hands in weapons in protest

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Kaba's death prompted a number of protests
Thabo Jaiyesimi / Alamy Stock Photo
Kaba's death prompted a number of protests
Thabo Jaiyesimi / Alamy Stock Photo

Firearms officers have begun handing in weapons in protest after a Metropolitan Police colleague was charged with the murder of Chris Kaba last week.

The officer, known only as NX121, was granted bail on Friday (22 September) but could face life imprisonment for shooting Chris Kaba, who was unarmed.

Kaba was shot in Streatham Hill, south London, last September after the car he was driving was blocked in by police vehicles and the officer opened fire. The car he was driving had been linked to a gun incident the previous day, but did not belong to him.

Rick Prior, the vice-chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, the staff association for Met colleagues, said officers had decided to step back from armed duties for a “period of reflection”. The Ministry of Defence has said it would send in troops to provide “routine counterterrorism contingency support” in “the absence of sufficient police cover”.

Police staffing issues

Supreme Court dismisses appeal of officer who used force 

Police officers will be automatically dismissed for gross misconduct 

The association argues that such charges could have a major impact in how firearms officers make decisions in challenging circumstances.

In a statement, it said: “Being a firearms officer in London is one of the world’s toughest jobs. Officers, who volunteer for the role, know the responsibility and accountability that come with it.

“The Metropolitan Police Federation notes today’s statement from the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to one of our firearms colleagues and makes no further comment on that at this time.

“What we will say is that this decision will leave serving Metropolitan Police colleagues concerned as they go about their incredibly difficult and dangerous work. The officer in question retains our full support as we now go through the legal process.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were concerned that the decision to bring the charge, saying it “signals a shift in the way the decisions they take in the most challenging circumstances will be judged”. One report suggested that more than 100 officers have handed in their firearms permits.

In July, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by a police officer over a case from 2015 that could have put officers at risk of misconduct hearings for using force.

Officer ‘W80’ had shot a suspect dead during a police operation after he believed he was about to be shot himself. The Police Federation, representing him, argued that he should not face misconduct proceedings because he genuinely held the belief he was in danger.

Home secretary Suella Braverman has ordered a review into armed policing, saying on X: “We depend on our brave firearms officers to protect us from the most dangerous and violent in society. In the interest of public safety they have to make split-second decisions under extraordinary pressures.

“They mustn’t fear ending up in the dock for carrying out their duties. Officers risking their lives to keep us safe have my full backing and I will do everything in my power to support them.”

Braverman said she has launched a review into how armed police can avoid facing legal ramifications for doing their duties.

 

 

HR business partner opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR business partner jobs

 

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Met Police dismisses 100 officers in a year...

Greater Manchester Police officers’ data exposed in cyber...

Unions set to produce template for pay review...

Police officers will be automatically dismissed for gross...

Police forces ‘more likely to select white applicants’

Police chief wants control of disciplinary process

NI Police Federation angered at release of staff...

Police Race Action Plan ‘follows structures that enable...

Recruit police detectives direct from industry, says Labour

Police Scotland beard ban postponed again