Chris Kaba case: Officer federation hands in weapons in protest

Firearms officers have begun handing in weapons in protest after a Metropolitan Police colleague was charged with the murder of Chris Kaba last week.

The officer, known only as NX121, was granted bail on Friday (22 September) but could face life imprisonment for shooting Chris Kaba, who was unarmed.

Kaba was shot in Streatham Hill, south London, last September after the car he was driving was blocked in by police vehicles and the officer opened fire. The car he was driving had been linked to a gun incident the previous day, but did not belong to him.

Rick Prior, the vice-chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, the staff association for Met colleagues, said officers had decided to step back from armed duties for a “period of reflection”. The Ministry of Defence has said it would send in troops to provide “routine counterterrorism contingency support” in “the absence of sufficient police cover”.

The association argues that such charges could have a major impact in how firearms officers make decisions in challenging circumstances.

In a statement, it said: “Being a firearms officer in London is one of the world’s toughest jobs. Officers, who volunteer for the role, know the responsibility and accountability that come with it.

“The Metropolitan Police Federation notes today’s statement from the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to one of our firearms colleagues and makes no further comment on that at this time.

“What we will say is that this decision will leave serving Metropolitan Police colleagues concerned as they go about their incredibly difficult and dangerous work. The officer in question retains our full support as we now go through the legal process.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were concerned that the decision to bring the charge, saying it “signals a shift in the way the decisions they take in the most challenging circumstances will be judged”. One report suggested that more than 100 officers have handed in their firearms permits.

In July, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by a police officer over a case from 2015 that could have put officers at risk of misconduct hearings for using force.

Officer ‘W80’ had shot a suspect dead during a police operation after he believed he was about to be shot himself. The Police Federation, representing him, argued that he should not face misconduct proceedings because he genuinely held the belief he was in danger.

Home secretary Suella Braverman has ordered a review into armed policing, saying on X: “We depend on our brave firearms officers to protect us from the most dangerous and violent in society. In the interest of public safety they have to make split-second decisions under extraordinary pressures.

“They mustn’t fear ending up in the dock for carrying out their duties. Officers risking their lives to keep us safe have my full backing and I will do everything in my power to support them.”

Braverman said she has launched a review into how armed police can avoid facing legal ramifications for doing their duties.

