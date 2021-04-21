CPD: Workplace trauma post-pandemic (webinar)

Shutterstock

Tuesday 18 May 2021, 2:00pm BST

The past year has been traumatic for many workers. We’ve all probably read about the intense mental and emotional strain NHS workers have been under, but other key frontline and public-facing workers have also had to deal with difficult, stressful and potentially traumatic experiences. Many people, too, will be returning to workplaces having experienced trauma in the past year, perhaps through illness or bereavement.

Occupational health professionals will have a pivotal role in managing and supporting workers who are experiencing or coping with trauma, and those caring for them. Challenges include understanding psychological surveillance, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the extent of trauma in the post-Covid landscape, ‘Covid fatigue’ and how to become a ‘trauma-informed’ organisation.

Professor Anne Harriss chairs OHW+’s first CPD webinar, where Dr Noreen Tehrani, chartered occupational health, counselling and trauma psychologist, will examine:

The benefits of psychological surveillance in organisations: when and how it can be used effectively

The nature, incidence and treatment of complex PTSD

Levels of Covid fatigue and signs of post-Covid growth

Caring professions, secondary trauma, learning and reflective practice

The future for “trauma-informed” organisations.

This webinar, includes a live Q&A session and is free to attend. Editor Nic Paton will introduce OHW+, the new digital platform for Occupational Health & Wellbeing. Future OHW+ webinars will only be available to OHW+ Premium members.

About our speakers

Dr Noreen Tehrani, founder of Noreen Tehrani Associates, represents the British Psychological Society on the Crisis, Disaster and Trauma Standing Committee of the European Federation of Psychological Associations. She has been directly involved in dealing with 9/11 and 7/7 terrorist attacks and more recently the Shoreham air crash, the Westminster and London Bridge terrorist attacks and the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Prof Anne Harriss, is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is currently president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.

Nic Paton, editor of OHW+, has written about occupational health and wellbeing since 2001 and became editor of Occupational Health & Wellbeing in 2018. An award-winning editor, journalist and writer he specialises in editing and managing professional magazines as well as writing on business, employment, health, education and lighting for national newspapers, specialist publications and websites.