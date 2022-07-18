Dual discrimination provisions should be enacted, says government

The government has recommended that section 14 of the Equality Act, which allows for combined discrimination claims for dual protected characteristics, be enacted.

In its response today on a consultation into the menopause and the workplace, the Department for Work and Pensions recommended that s.14 of the Equality Act 2010 be enacted “to enable intersectional, multiple, discrimination claims to be recognised”.

In its official response the government said: “Menopause is not a protected characteristic in the Equality Act 2010, but sex, age and disability are all characteristics which provide protection against unfair treatment of employees going through the menopause. As such, the government does not believe further changes to the Equality Act are needed.

“This is borne out by recent cases which show that employees have scope within the Act to challenge discriminatory treatment by employers – claiming under one or more of the three relevant characteristics”.

If enacted, s.14 of the Equality Act 2010 would permit discrimination claims based on a combination of two protected characteristics – for example, sex and age. A claimant would not need to establish that a claim of direct discrimination in respect of each protected characteristic would be successful if they had pursued them separately.

Dual discrimination Equality Act 2010: ten example dual discrimination scenarios

For example, if a female television presenter believes she’s being treated worse because she is an older woman, she may struggle to win a sex discrimination claim because her employer could point to a plethora of female TV presenters.

Similarly, she may struggle to claim age discrimination as her employer could provide examples of numerous older presenters. Section 14 would make it easier for her to establish less favourable treatment by comparing herself to TV presenters who were both old and male.

Most of the Equality Act was introduced in October 2010, but dual discrimination was one of several measures to be postponed.

In February 2011, the coalition government confirmed that the dual discrimination provisions would not be implemented in April 2011 as originally planned. At the time, the Government Equalities Office said ministers were “still considering how best to take forward the dual discrimination provisions for businesses and workers covered by the [Equality] Act.”

In 2014, Harriett Harman, then deputy leader of the opposition said the Labour Party would implement the dual discrimination regulations in the Equality Act if it returned to government.

Other recommendations in the government’s response to the consultation, Menopause and the Workplace: How to enable fulfilling working lives, include:

Nominating a menopause ambassador to work on behalf of government to represent the interests of people experiencing menopause transition;

For all the stages of menopause to be referenced as a priority issue in government’s public policy agenda on work, diversity and inclusion;

Developing a methodology to quantify the cost of menopause on the individual, businesses and the UK economy; and

The Department of Health and Social Care and the NHS implementing a more holistic view of the menopause transition by clinicians in England, which doesn’t just focus on the immediate clinical response, but encompasses mental health and long-term wellbeing.

Andy Briggs, CEO of Phoenix Group and the government’s business champion for older workers and the ageing society said: “This announcement is an important first step towards ensuring those going through the menopause are supported and can continue to thrive in the workplace.”

With one in four women considering giving up work because of menopause symptoms, he said there is a clear business case for employers, government, and society to come together to support those going through the menopause to thrive in the workplace.

“The government needs to continue to send a strong signal that it is prioritising support for millions of individuals going through menopause, as well as breaking down taboos and normalising this important issue,” he added.

