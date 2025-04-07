Personnel Today

Fifth of flexible working requests denied one year on

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Many employers were fearful that flexible working would negatively impact productivity
Shutterstock
Many employers were fearful that flexible working would negatively impact productivity
Shutterstock

A fifth of employees have had a flexible working request denied since new rights were introduced a year ago, with almost a third of these down to employers’ fears about productivity. 

According to research from Phoenix Group, 21% of workers have successfully requested flexible working since the Flexible Working Act came into force in April 2024.

The same proportion of employees, however, have had their request denied, with 28% of those requests turned down due to employer concerns about how work would be done.

Other reasons for requests being denied included employers “not believing in flexibility” (27%); business needs outweighing the need for flexibility (24%); and a lack of resources to support flexible working arrangements.

Flexible working

Employers struggling to manage rising levels of sickness absence – poll 

Black and disabled jobseekers looking for flexibility hits record high 

The new legislation, which introduced the right to request flexible working as a day-one right, also allows employees to make two flexible working requests a year, and reduces the time limit for employers to respond.

That said, more than half (55%) of workers were unaware of their enhanced rights under the legislation.

Almost seven in 10 employees (68%) said they would be more productive if given more control over the location and timing of their work. Sixty-two per cent said they wanted flexibility over hours, while 43% wanted flexibility over where they worked.

When asked whether they had changed working arrangements directly because of the Flexible Working Act 2024, 78% of employers said they had not, and 15% said yes.

Sara Thompson, chief people officer at Phoenix Group, said that flexible working legislation was an “important tool”.

She added: “It’s therefore disappointing that many are facing barriers with some employers worried about how flexibility could impact on a worker’s productivity.

“As the demand for flexibility grows, it is in employers’ best interests to engage proactively with their workforce and, where possible, to enable their workers to work in a flexible way, alongside managing business needs.”

Thompson added that employers that did not embrace flexible working could risk losing out on talented parents, carers and older workers.

“Through facilitating more and better discussions, employers can tap into the potential of a diverse workforce, with flexibility having a positive impact on colleague engagement and also, ultimately helping people stay in employment for as long as they want and need while saving for their futures,” she said.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Change management opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more Change management jobs

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

You may also like

Having confidence in role makes you a better...

Dog owners more likely to want to work...

Court of Appeal finds Ofsted inspector was unfairly...

Employment shrinking fastest among younger workers

One in 10 firms taken to tribunal because...

Finance leaders stressed and overworked – poll

Apple could give in to anti-DEI orders

Government must provide ‘clear direction’ on AI adoption

Hidden in plain sight: Addressing the silent struggles...

Keep Britain Working review ‘opportunity to reset’ workforce...