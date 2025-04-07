Fifth of flexible working requests denied one year on

A fifth of employees have had a flexible working request denied since new rights were introduced a year ago, with almost a third of these down to employers’ fears about productivity.
According to research from Phoenix Group, 21% of workers have successfully requested flexible working since the Flexible Working Act came into force in April 2024.
The same proportion of employees, however, have had their request denied, with 28% of those requests turned down due to employer concerns about how work would be done.
Other reasons for requests being denied included employers “not believing in flexibility” (27%); business needs outweighing the need for flexibility (24%); and a lack of resources to support flexible working arrangements.
Flexible working
Employers struggling to manage rising levels of sickness absence – poll
Black and disabled jobseekers looking for flexibility hits record high
The new legislation, which introduced the right to request flexible working as a day-one right, also allows employees to make two flexible working requests a year, and reduces the time limit for employers to respond.
That said, more than half (55%) of workers were unaware of their enhanced rights under the legislation.
Almost seven in 10 employees (68%) said they would be more productive if given more control over the location and timing of their work. Sixty-two per cent said they wanted flexibility over hours, while 43% wanted flexibility over where they worked.
When asked whether they had changed working arrangements directly because of the Flexible Working Act 2024, 78% of employers said they had not, and 15% said yes.
Sara Thompson, chief people officer at Phoenix Group, said that flexible working legislation was an “important tool”.
She added: “It’s therefore disappointing that many are facing barriers with some employers worried about how flexibility could impact on a worker’s productivity.
“As the demand for flexibility grows, it is in employers’ best interests to engage proactively with their workforce and, where possible, to enable their workers to work in a flexible way, alongside managing business needs.”
Thompson added that employers that did not embrace flexible working could risk losing out on talented parents, carers and older workers.
“Through facilitating more and better discussions, employers can tap into the potential of a diverse workforce, with flexibility having a positive impact on colleague engagement and also, ultimately helping people stay in employment for as long as they want and need while saving for their futures,” she said.
Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance
Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday
Change management opportunities on Personnel Today
Browse more Change management jobs