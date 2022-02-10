Early end to Covid isolation rules poses tough questions for employers

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Concerns surround the likelihood that the public – in response to the announcement – will believe that testing and precautions are no longer needed and more employees will enter workplaces with Covid unknowingly. There are also frustrations with the lack of a joint international response and the lack of planning for people with suppressed immunity. Self-isolation regulations were due to expire on 24 March, meaning that the law is set be axed on or around Thursday 24 February, two weeks from today. Prime minister Boris Johnson told parliament yesterday that he would provide a further update on 21 February. He said: “Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we’ll be able to end the last domestic restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive, a full month early.” “We’d expect anyone with an infectious disease to take steps not to spread that disease further – a colleague at work with flu, for example.” It is not thought that the move was informed by any specific scientific advice – none has been published – while evidence from the government’s Sage advisers in mid-January suggested that lifting of plan B measures could result in a return to epidemic growth, “particularly if precautionary behaviour, including testing, decreases as a result of reduced perception of risk” gives an idea of potential risks”. However, infection rates continue to fall: between 3 February 2022 and 9 February 2022, 485,074 people had a confirmed positive test result. This represented a decrease of 22.8% compared with the previous seven days.